Moscow’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 7,900

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The death toll from the coronavirus in Moscow rose by 74 in the past day, the city’s crisis center for control and monitoring the situation with the infection’s spread reported on Tuesday.

"In Moscow, 74 patients died, all of them had a confirmed "pneumonia" diagnosis and a positive test for the coronavirus infection," the crisis center said.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,933 people have died from the coronavirus in the Russian capital. As of November 16, nearly 516,600 cases of infection have been registered in Moscow and some 371,900 patients have recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, nearly 54.4 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.3 mln deaths have been reported.

To date, 1,948,603 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,453,849 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 33,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.