Team of Moscow medics heads to Urals city to help in battle against coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 16./TASS/. A team of medics from Moscow clinics has headed to Yekaterinburg, Russia’s Urals, to provide consultative and practical assistance to local specialists treating COVID-19 patients, the press service of the Moscow Healthcare Department said on Monday.

The team is led by operating surgeon Sergei Andreyev, who earlier headed teams of medics to the Trans-Baikal Region, Udmurtia and Kamchatka. The team brings together infection disease doctors, intensivists, radiologists and lung specialists. "All specialists are very experienced in treating coronavirus patients," the department stressed.

Moscow specialists will share their experience and best practices. "Much attention will be paid to epidemiological safety of direct care, the experience of distribution of patient flows, dividing the green and red zones in in-patient clinics and organizing the activity of sanitary inspection rooms," it said.

Moscow medics will also help their Yekaterinburg colleagues in organizing aid to coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at home and will hold lectures and seminars.

Medics from Moscow, the Russian region hardest hit by coronavirus, have been sharing their experience with regions since May. They have already been to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, North Ossetia-Alania, Ingushetia, Udmurtia, Dagestan, the Trans-Baikal Region, as well as the Vladimir and Pskov regions, Kamchatka, the Khanty-Mansi Region and more.

On Sunday, a delegation of medics from Yakutia arrived in Moscow to undergo training at the city’s clinics for coronavirus patients.

To date, 1,948, 603 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,453,849 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 33,489 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.