Nearly 70 teachers in Moscow diagnosed with COVID-19 every day over fortnight

First day back to school in the new reality of coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Nearly 70 school teachers in Moscow have been diagnosed with COVID-19 a day in the recent two weeks, Anton Molev, deputy head of the Moscow Department of Education and Science, said on Monday.

"We are in contact with the healthcare system. On average, in the recent two weeks, from November 1 to November 15, we have been receiving information about 180 employees, including 67 teachers, catching the infection daily," he said, commenting on the expediency of shifting schoolchildren to remote learning.

Moscow schoolchildren of the sixth to eleventh grades have been studying online since October 19 whereas younger children continue to go to school.