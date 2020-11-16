Another 4,244 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to grow. Another 4,244 patients recovered after treatment in the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 371,857," she said.

Those who recover from the disease are offered to become blood plasma donors. People aged between 18 and 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic diseases and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

People who have recovered can also become social volunteers and help those who are being treated at home.