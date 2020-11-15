Over 150,000 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Russia this week

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia this week for the first time since the start of the pandemic exceeded 150,000, according to TASS estimates based on the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center's data.

On November 9-15, 151,491 COVID-19 cases were reported versus 137,553 a week earlier. Over the past seven days, 10.1% more cases were registered in the country compared with the previous week.

The death toll was the highest since the start of the pandemic. This week, 2,649 deaths were reported versus 2,302 last week. However, the average mortality rate remained at 1.72%.

According to TASS estimates, in the past seven days more than 100,000 patients were discharged from hospitals. On November 9-15, the crisis center reported about 115,566 recoveries while on November 2-8 this number reached 98,746. However, the share of recoveries grew insignificantly from 74.6% to 74.8%.

The number of the so-called active cases of patients who are currently undergoing treatment rose by 33,276 to 452,654. Their share slightly dropped from 23.6% last Sunday to 23.5% this Sunday.