Moscow sees new high of nearly 42,000 coronavirus cases this week

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow this week rose by 41,945, a new high since the start of the pandemic, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The previous record high of 41,134 cases was registered on May 4-10.

Over the past seven days in the capital, 498 patients died from the coronavirus, a record high for Moscow. The previous record high figure of 490 deaths was registered on May 18-24.

Meanwhile, the mortality rate of the new coronavirus infection in the city keeps decreasing: from 1.56% last Sunday against 1.53% this Sunday.

A total of 27,700 people diagnosed with the coronavirus have recovered in Moscow. The share of recoveries dropped from 72.59% to 72.05% over the past week.

The number of active cases or patients who are undergoing treatment now is rising. Over the past seven days, it grew by 13,747 to a total of 134,814.