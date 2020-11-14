75 patients with coronavirus died in Moscow on Saturday

MOSCOW, November 14. / TASS /. The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow has increased by 75 in one day on Saturday the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

"In Moscow, 75 patients died, all of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and a positive test result for coronavirus infection was obtained," the headquarters said.

In total, 7 787 people with coronavirus died in the capital during the pandemic. As of November 14, almost 504,000 cases of infection were recorded in Moscow, in total, more than 363,300 patients living in Moscow

More than 53.3 mln people have been infected with the coronavirus in the world, about 1.3 mln have died. In Russia, according to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, over 1.9 mln cases of infection have been registered, more than 1.4 mln people have recovered, and 32,800 patients have died.