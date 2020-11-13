Putin to inform about his COVID-19 inoculation, Kremlin spokesman says

In response to a question why the President hasn’t taken advantage yet of Russian developments in this sphere, the spokesman noted that the head of state "gives very high marks both to Sputnik V and to Vector’s product, has high expectations for the third vaccine."

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gives high marks to Russian vaccines against the coronavirus and will report when he gets inoculated himself, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the RT TV channel.

"And he, when he gets inoculated with this vaccine, he will report about it," the spokesman said.

The Kremlin representative answered in the negative to a journalist’s question whether one of the President’s daughters had something to do with the development of the vaccine. "No, of course," the spokesman said. He reiterated that during Phase Two trials of the Sputnik V vaccine volunteers were needed. "She became a volunteer," the spokesman stressed. As for the development of the preparations, he noted that since the beginning of the pandemic several research institutions at once launched the creation of vaccines and achieved good results.

Speaking of Sputnik V, the spokesman emphasized that "this is indeed a very good preparation." "I haven’t tried [it] since unfortunately I had to experience the coronavirus in its natural form," the Kremlin representative who had the coronavirus infection in the spring noted. "The symptoms are like an unusual flu. It seems that everyone had flu many times but this is some kind of an unusual flu, both the head hurts in a different way, and the muscles ache in a different way," the spokesman divulged. He added that it was followed by "lung sensations, pneumonia, which was actually not a pneumonia but a thrombosis."

As the Kremlin representative said, his spouse, Olympic figure skating champion Tatyana Navka, had a milder form of the disease. "She also lost sense of smell and taste for five or seven days, it was longer for me, but she was literally sick for about three days.".