Joe Biden reacting to confetti at the election rally, funeral of Russian satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky, and flooded roads in Manila are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Confetti for Biden, Russian satirist’s funeral, Philippines typhoon
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Supporters of the Russian Communist Party taking part in a procession marking the anniversary of the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, also known as the Great October Socialist Revolution, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, November 7© REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A member of a feminist collective painting the helmet of a riot police officer during a protest against gender and police violence, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 11© REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan
Democratic 2020 US presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill, and Democratic 2020 US vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Doug, reacting to the confetti at their election rally, after the news media announced that Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election over President Donald Trump, in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 7© REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Member of the Indian Army Jawans (soldiers) Captain Shivam Singh belonging to the 'ASC Tornadoes' daredevil bike team comes out from the fire after his bike skidded during a world record attempt for the 'Longest ride through tunnel of fire' held at ASC centre & College in Bangalore, India, November 10. According to the report, the record was achieved by Shivam Singh through tunnel fire recording 127 meters and the existing record was 120.40 meter© EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A participant in the Nationwide Contest of Ballet Artists and Choreographers sitting on a bench before her performance at the Natalya Sats Children's Music Theatre, Moscow, Russia, November 9© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS
A man carrying a portrait of Russian satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky during his funeral service at the Novodevichye Cemetery, Moscow, Russia, November 9© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales are seen wearing face masks as they travel in their chauffeur driven Rolls Royce car after attending the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England, November 8© Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyev greeting a patient with a fist bump while visiting a temporary medical facility for COVID-19 patients at Patriot Military Park, Moscow region, Russia, November 10© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS
Friends Vinicius Sanctus and Alessandro Russo ride electric monowheels called 'nuvem' (cloud) that were invented by them and inspired by the magic flying brooms of the Harry Potter series in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 7© REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Police officers firing tear gas canisters at demonstrators during a protest against Peruvian President Manuel Merino at Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, November 12. Merino took office on November 10 amid a controversial constitutional process after the dismissal of former President Martin Vizcarra for 'moral incapacity' by Peruvian Congress© EPA-EFE/ALDAIR MEJIA
Member of a historical society re-enacts wearing Soviet military WWII style uniform as he takes part the reconstruction of the battles for Moscow in the year 1941 during the Second World War (WWII), at the museum complex 'Memory Road' near the main temple of the Russian Armed Forces in the Patriot Park in Alabino, outside Moscow, Russia, November 7© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY
Members of Danish health authorities are assisted by the members of Danish Arms Forces in disposing of dead mink in a military area near Holstebro in Denmark, November 9. A new coronavirus strain has appeared on Danish mink farms. In order to prevent further spread, Danish government announced that all mink in the country would be killed, although the plan was subsequently put on hold amid opposition from lawmakers© Morten Stricker/Dagbladet Holstebro Struer/Jysk Fynske Medier/Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters
Motorists driving along a flooded road in Manila, Philippines, November 12. The Philippines' weather bureau has raised typhoon signal warnings for parts of the country's Bicol region, southern Luzon region and Metro Manila, as typhoon Vamco made landfall with sustained winds reaching 135 km per hour© EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO
