New daily record highs of COVID-19 recoveries, deaths registered in Russia

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The number of fatalities caused by the coronavirus in Russia has reached a new high - 439 deaths over the past 24 hours were reported on Thursday. A day earlier, 432 fatalities due to the novel infection were recorded in the country.

In all, according to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, since the beginning of the pandemic there were 32,032 fatalities or 1.72% of the total number of infections.

The lethality of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia is noticeably lower than in many other countries, for example, in the US it is about 2.32%, in Brazil - 2.84%, in the UK - 4%, and in Mexico - 9.78%. However, the reports of the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center do not include the updated statistics for the previous months as well as those cases when the coronavirus was a concomitant, not the main, cause of death.

Incidence

Over the past 24 hours, 21,608 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Russia which is a little bit less than the record high registered on Monday when 21,798 new infections were reported.

In all, 1,858,568 infections have already been registered in the country, almost 1.3% of the population. In the majority of other countries, affected by the pandemic more than others, the share of infections is higher. In the US it is close to 3.2%, in France it is over 2.8%, in Brazil it is about 2.7%, in the UK the share of infections is at 1.9%.

However, the figures of the anti-coronavirus crisis center may be far from the actual ones, as Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suggested earlier. According to his estimates, from 2.5 mln to 3 mln Moscow residents have already had the coronavirus infection which is 20-25% of the population.

This has been confirmed indirectly by the data on Russians tested for the presence of antibodies - according to the Invitro medical company’s estimates that conducted over 1 mln tests, the share of patients with positive test results in major cities varies from 12.6% in Nizhny Novgorod to 26.8% in Novosibirsk. In Moscow antibodies have been detected in 15.7% of those tested.

Recoveries

Over the past 24 hours, 18,811 patients diagnosed earlier with the coronavirus have been discharged in Russia. This is the new high during the entire pandemic, the previous record of 18,616 recoveries was registered on Wednesday.

In all, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center, 1,388,168 Russians have already recovered. The share of recoveries has been growing for two days in a row and has already reached 74.7%.

This is less than in India, where, according to the authorities, almost 93% of all patients have recovered, or Brazil where the share of discharged patients approaches 91%, but is significantly more than in the US, for example (38.4%).

Geography

Moscow remains the main epidemic hotspot in Russia with almost 28% of cases of the infection detected in the country over the past 24 hours.

The epidemic process is developing rapidly in St. Petersburg where new highs of the number of infections are recorded daily. If a month ago, the city had less than 4% of the confirmed cases in the country, now there are 7.7% of the confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.

If one analyzes the situation in the federal districts, the highest incidence is registered in Central Russia with the total of 9,068 infections detected over 24 hours (42% of all infections nationwide). The Northwestern Federal District confirmed 3,527 cases of the infection (16.3%), the Volga Federal District reported 2,321 cases (10.7%), while 2,015 cases were registered in Siberia (9.3%).

In the Far East, the number of infections over 24 hours has reached 1,608, with the share of 7.4% in the national statistics. In the Southern Federal District, these indicators equal 1,251 and 5.8%, respectively, in the Urals - 1,152 and 5.3%, in the North Caucasian Federal District these values are at 666 and 3.1%, respectively.