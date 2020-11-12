Nearly 1,500 coronavirus patients hospitalized in Moscow over past day

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Moscow confirmed a total of 5,997 new coronavirus cases in the past day and 1,426 patients were hospitalized, the city’s crisis center for control and monitoring the coronavirus situation said on Thursday.

"Some 5,997 new cases of the coronavirus infection were confirmed in the capital. In the past day, 1,426 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Some 371 people are on ventilators in Moscow hospitals," the crisis center reported.

Among those ill 15.3% are children, 43.1% are aged between 18 and 45, 29.1% are aged between 46 and 65, and 9% are aged between 66 and 79. Some 3.5% are people above 80. All patients and their close contacts are under medical supervision.

Moscow citizens over 65 and those with chronic diseases must self-isolate, while all people must wear masks and gloves in public transport and observe social distance, the crisis center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.