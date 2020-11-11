Efforts underway to develop drug containing coronavirus antibodies at Gamaleya center

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology is working to develop a drug containing coronavirus antibodies and plans to register it in a year, the center’s Director Alexander Gintsburg said at a meeting of the SOLOMON.help Jewish Business Club.

"We can very well create these antibodies, we have been asking the Health Ministry for money for nine months. Two or three weeks ago, when [US President Donald] Trump recovered, they started to allocate money," he said. "The Gamaleya center’s team has already developed a drug capable of providing 90% protection not only against COVID-19, which has a mortality rate of 7-8%, but also against Ebola fever with a mortality rate of 90%," Gintsburg added.

He expects the work on the drug to be completed in three to four months and after that, clinical trials would begin that would last seven to eight months. "Hopefully, in little over a year, the drug will be registered," Gintsburg concluded.