At least 1.5mln Russians to be vaccinated with Sputnik V until year end - developer

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. More than 1.5 million Russians will be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine until the end of 2020, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.

"At least 1.5 million will be vaccinated this year, as several tens of thousands of people have been inoculated on the professional principle," he said.

According to Gintsburg, about 200,00 doses of the vaccine are expected to be manufactured in November and about 1.5 million doses in December.

Earlier he reported that about 45,000-50,000 Russians at high-risk groups, including health workers, had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia plans to produce two million doses of Sputnik V by the end of the year, and starting from April to produce up to six million doses per month.