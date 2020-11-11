{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

At least 1.5mln Russians to be vaccinated with Sputnik V until year end - developer

Alexander Gintsburg said that "tens of thousands of people have been inoculated on the professional principle"

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. More than 1.5 million Russians will be inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine until the end of 2020, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said on Wednesday.

"At least 1.5 million will be vaccinated this year, as several tens of thousands of people have been inoculated on the professional principle," he said.

According to Gintsburg, about 200,00 doses of the vaccine are expected to be manufactured in November and about 1.5 million doses in December.

Earlier he reported that about 45,000-50,000 Russians at high-risk groups, including health workers, had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that Russia plans to produce two million doses of Sputnik V by the end of the year, and starting from April to produce up to six million doses per month.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Efforts underway to develop drug containing coronavirus antibodies at Gamaleya center
Director Alexander Gintsburg expects the work on the drug to be completed in three to four months and after that, clinical trials would begin that would last seven to eight months
Read more
Press review: Moscow gains from brokered peace deal and Trump to unleash Iran sanctions
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, November 11
Read more
Putin: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on deploying Russian peacekeepers to Karabakh
The Armed Forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan will remain on the positions they currently hold, Russian President said
Read more
Armenian Defense Ministry assures it will comply with Nagorno-Karabakh deal
On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Pashinyan says conflict could have been avoided only if Armenia gave up land near Karabakh
Pashinyan added that the events in Karabakh are a tragedy, noting that he is personally responsible for what happened
Read more
Armenian security forces detain opposition leader Tsarukyan
Earlier, 17 political parties of Armenia organized a protest in central Yerevan, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed a joint statement on the end of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Armenian PM says there was probability of losing Stepanakert without Karabakh deal
According to Nikol Pashinyan, the decision was made after recommendations by the General Staff and the leadership of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic
Read more
Protesters break into Armenian parliament’s session hall
Some protesters are heading to the presidential palace demanding that power in country be handed over to Armenia’s General Staff
Read more
Latest radar station arrives for Russian troops in Siberia
The system is capable of finding targets over the wooded moderately rugged terrain and under enemy passive, active or combined jamming
Read more
Pashinyan says signed statement with Putin and Aliyev on ending war in Karabakh
Armenian Prime Minister noted that he made "a very and very hard decision"
Read more
Kremlin hopes Armenia will perceive Karabakh agreements appropriately
The deal on Nagorno-Karabakh was followed by riots in Yerevan that demanded Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation
Read more
Biden’s win creates conditions for US-Germany deal on Nord Stream 2, says expert
According to the analyst, due to Trump's pressure on the project, Biden will be in a much more comfortable position to demand concessions from the Europeans
Read more
Functions of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh to be specified, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman added that there had been no discussions about Russian peacekeepers guarding cultural or religious sites in the region
Read more
Russian helicopter Mi-24 downed over Armenia near border with Azerbaijan
Two crew members are killed, according to the top brass
Read more
Russian defense firm fulfils annual plan of S-400 delivery to troops ahead of schedule
Upon their delivery, the S-400 systems held a test-fire exercise at a proving ground
Read more
Russian Embassy in US announces release of Bogdana Osipova from prison
In 2019, she was found guilty of kidnaping her own children and taking them out of the United States as well as of extortion
Read more
Hainan Airlines ranks first among Hainan's most profitable companies — report
By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan
Read more
Trump says ‘big progress’ reached in fight to contest election results
Read more
Armenian PM says signs Karabakh deal based on army’s recommendation
On November 9, Putin, Aliyev and Pashinyan signed a statement declaring a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Armenian opposition announces creation of National Salvation Committee
Seventeen opposition parties believe that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must resign, after that they plan to form a provisional government
Read more
Three more Il-76 planes with Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
An Il-76 military transport plane delivered officers of the Russian peacekeepers’ command to Armenia earlier on Tuesday
Read more
Armenian parliament speaker injured by protesters, prime minister says
Ararat Mirzoyan is undergoing surgery, his life is not under threat
Read more
Russian peacekeepers on their way to Nagorno-Karabakh after peace deal
A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
‘Gross violation of sovereignty’: Putin castigates foreign meddling in SCO member states
Putin described this as an outright challenge to collective security “the ever more frequent attempts at crude intervention in the internal affairs of SCO member-states”
Read more
Baku posts video of seizing key Karabakh town of Shusha
The video on the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s YouTube channel shows Azerbaijani servicemen hoisting the flag of Azerbaijan over one of administrative buildings in Shusha, the second largest town in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Turkey, Russia to jointly monitor Karabakh ceasefire, Erdogan says
Situation in Karabakh indicates necessity of cooperation between Turkey, Russia, he said
Read more
Nuclear triad makes attempts at blackmailing Russia futile, says Putin
The president said that some of Russia’s weapon systems were far ahead of those at the disposal of other leading military powers
Read more
Press review: Russia brokers truce to end Karabakh conflict and Putin reshuffles cabinet
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 10
Read more
Tenth plane with Russian peacekeepers departs for Nagorno-Karabakh
A total of 1,960 peacekeepers, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and pieces of special equipment will be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Over 400 Russian peacekeepers arrive in Armenia
The personnel unloaded the aircraft and formed convoys to go to the area of service
Read more
Biden victory to push China closer to Russia, Japanese expert says
In the coming years the world will see continued strategic rivalry between the US and China, according to the expert
Read more
Karabakh deal stipulates refugees’ return and swap of detainees, Putin says
Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed on unblocking all economic and transport ties in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian President said
Read more
Russia suggested to US new security equation, says Putin
According to him, this equation "takes into account all factors influencing strategic stability, paying special attention to forces of the so-called first strike, which we believe is totally unacceptable"
Read more
Putin signs decrees appointing deputy prime minister, ministers
On Monday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented nominations of the deputy prime minister and five federal ministers to the parliament's lower house
Read more
COVID-19 situation may get worse in Moscow in coming weeks, mayor says
Additional restrictions will be effective from November 13, 2020 through January 15, 2021
Read more
Karabakh ceasefire deal stipulates deploying only Russian peacekeepers — statement
The Russian peacekeepers will be stationed in the region for a period of five years, which may be repeatedly extended for five more years
Read more
Putin not planning to resign, Kremlin says
The Kremlin spokesman assured that Putin is in excellent health
Read more
Aliyev promises to punish those responsible for attack on Russian helicopter, says Putin
Russia’s Mi-24 helicopter was shot down in Armenian airspace near the border with Azerbaijan on November 9
Read more
Post-Soviet security bloc concerned over Russian helicopter downed in Armenia
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry informed that a Russian Mi-24 helicopter had been downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan from a man-portable air-defense system
Read more
Aliyev offers apology to Putin over downed Russian helicopter
Azerbaijani President asked to extend his condolences to the relatives and friends of those killed and also wished a speedy recovery for the injured pilot
Read more
Karabakh deal meets the interests of Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Aliyev says
He expressed confidence that the agreement would bring peace to the region
Read more
Turkey’s wish to set up Karabakh monitoring center contrasts with Russian stance — Kremlin
According to the spokesman, the creation of a center to monitor the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire in Azerbaijan was not mentioned in the joint statement by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia
Read more
Biden could offer Russia to extend New START for 5 years without preconditions — expert
The expert noted that the Democratic contender was interested in searching for solutions as part of multilateral international formats
Read more
Azerbaijan leader says will demand compensations from Yerevan for Nagorno-Karabakh damage
99% of buildings are destroyed in the liberated territories, residential buildings, schools, hospitals, public buildings, historical monuments, tombs of our ancestors and mosques, Aliyev said
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
President Aliyev maintains schedule exists for withdrawal of Armenian troops from Karabakh
He also said that Baku achieved what it had long been seeking - an equal role of Moscow and Ankara in the settlement of the Karabakh conflict
Read more
Russia set to establish naval logistics base in Sudan
The Russian Navy’s logistics base in Sudan is expected to embrace the coastal, water and mooring areas
Read more
Protesters in Yerevan break into government building
The aggressive protesters are breaking the doors in the cabinets
Read more
Biden’s victory may worsen US sanctions against Russia, says Japanese analyst
The current Japanese government has vowed commitment to the policies of the previous Shinzo Abe-led Cabinet, which sought a dialogue with Russia, the expert stressed
Read more
Leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia agree peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
According to the Russian president, Azeri and Armenian armed forces will stay on positions they currently occupy with the Russian peacekeeping contingent being deployed along the line of contact
Read more
Azerbaijan says downed Russian helicopter by mistake
Baku is ready to compensate Moscow for the damages
Read more