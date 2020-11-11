About 2.5-3 million Moscow residents have already had COVID-19, Mayor says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Around 2.5-3 million residents of the Russian capital have already had COVID-19, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Wednesday.

"Taking into account that in the summer there were cases and that in the autumn there has been a huge uptick in the cases, I think that the number of (those who have survived the disease) ranges between 2.5 million to three million people," he said on Russia’s Channel One.

Moscow accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases in Russia. The capital has recorded 485,545 cases so far. Of those 4,477 were confirmed in the past 24 hours. The city reported a total of 350,746 recoveries and 7,502 fatalities.