Moscow copes with rise in COVID-19 incidence, mayor says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Moscow authorities assure that the city healthcare system copes with the increase in incidence of the coronavirus infection, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at the Strong Ideas for the New Time forum on Wednesday.

"The volume of incidence that we have is at the level of the spring period, and the system at this level manages more or less normally. And if we are introducing restrictions today, we are doing this ahead of time. We forecast what happens in one, two or three weeks to further ensure the stable operation of the healthcare system," the mayor said.

