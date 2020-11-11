Share of COVID-19 patients with serious form not changed since March - top sanitary doctor

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The share of patients with a serious form of the coronavirus infection in Russia does not surpass 4% and this indicator has not changed since March, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said.

"Without a doubt, the increase in the number of infected is a big problem <...>, yet at the same time the share of serious cases has not changed since the beginning of March and does not surpass 4%," she said at a meeting with the State Duma delegates according to the minutes published on Wednesday on the website of the State Duma committee on public health.

According to the latest global statistics, almost 51.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and about 1.27 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,836,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,369,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 31,593 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.