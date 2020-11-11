Over 6,000 COVID-19 patients at intensive care units in Russia, Health Minister says

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Over 6,000 patients with the novel coronavirus infection in Russia are at intensive care units, 2,600 patients are on artificial lung ventilators, Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Wednesday.

"In all, over 900,000 people with the confirmed or suspected novel coronavirus infection are being treated on an outpatient basis or at hospitals, and this is the actual load today, those are only the patients with the acute stage, who are being treated right now. Over 250,000 hospital beds have been prepared, 213,000 hospital beds are occupied, 2,600 patients are on artificial lung ventilators, in all, at intensive care units there have been a bit over 6,000 patients during the week," the minutes of a State Duma meeting quoted him as saying during his address.

To date, 1,836,960 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,369,357 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 31,593 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.