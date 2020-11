Russia reports less than 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since November 5

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The daily rate of newly-identified COVID-19 cases in Moscow has been down to 4,477, a record-low since October 28, as follows from statistics released by the federal anti-coronavirus task force.

In St. Petersburg, the number of new cases exposed in one day was the highest again, 1,574.