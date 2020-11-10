Russia ready to work with all countries on supply of COVID-19 vaccines, says Putin

SOCHI, November 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to work with all countries to supply coronavirus vaccines, people all over the world need them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We propose not to politicize all these processes, proceed from the fact that people around the world need such preparations, without any exaggeration. We are ready to work with all countries across the globe and, of course, with all our partners within the SCO," the Russian leader said at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Referring to the supply of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Putin noted that the issue at hand was to start mass production. "This requires certain financial resources and equipment. That’s all. The substances necessary for the production are available in Russia and are appearing in other countries," he said.

He called on his SCO colleagues to pool efforts to ensure effective work in this area.