Putin, Macron eye cooperation in fight against coronavirus

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. The presidents of Russia and France, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, in the Saturday phone call, requested by the French side, voiced their interest in deeper cooperation in the fight against coronavirus and in the production and development of vaccines, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"[The two presidents] discussed pressing issues of bilateral cooperation in a variety of fields. They showed interest in deeper cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, including collaboration between the Russian relevant bodies and the Pasteur Institute in the development and production of vaccines," the press service said.