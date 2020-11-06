Putin offers condolences over satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky's death

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to the relatives and dear ones of author and satirist Mikhail Zhvanetsky, who died on Friday at 85 years of age. The message was made public by the Kremlin's press-service.

"Mikhail Zhvanetsky was a gifted and very charming personality. A real master. His short stories, proverbial sayings and cute remarks embodied a whole era. He possessed the art of discussing very serious and important issues with amazing humor. This is what earned him sincere affection in Russia and in many other countries," the message runs.

"We will keep alive bright memories of Mikhail Zhvanetsky," Putin added.