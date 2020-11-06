About 45,000 children contracted COVID-19 in Moscow, Deputy Mayor says

"Indeed, we said numerous times that children, fortunately, in general have a milder course of the disease, compared to adults. Yet this doesn’t mean that there isn’t a single child with a serious case. During the entire pandemic children have made up about 10% of all infections. That is, about 45,000 people," she said.

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. About 45,000 children in Moscow have contracted the coronavirus during the entire pandemic which makes up almost 10% of all infections, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova said in an interview with TASS.

She noted that about 10% of all children with the coronavirus underwent treatment at hospitals. Currently there are about 180 children at Moscow hospitals, 11 of them are in intensive care units. According to her, those numbers are minimal considering the total amount of the infections, yet they tell us that children also have a serious risk of the disease.

As the deputy mayor pointed out, the statistics proves that restrictive measures are effective. Distance learning for older schoolchildren allowed to decrease the share of infections over four weeks two-fold (from 8.9% to 4.3%). These measures led to another positive result, in the total number of the infections the share of schoolchildren decreased almost twice. The incidence in this group influences directly the infection of other family members.

"Children transmit the coronavirus infection to relatives living with them 1.5 times more often than adults. Thus, this measure has a positive effect. Although, certainly, distance learning is not convenient for some families. Key measures of protection have already been time-tested and proven their effectiveness. Observe social distancing, use protective gear in public places, indoors and in transport. Consider carefully whether it is possible to postpone a trip to a shopping center, attending mass events until better and more relaxed days," the deputy mayor enumerated.

She urged to reiterate to children that a temporary impossibility to go to school does not mean that they should go about cinemas and stores. Distance learning is introduced to protect their health, and they should behave accordingly.