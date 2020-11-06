Donald Trump seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, little girl rescued after 91 hours being trapped under rubble in Turkey, and whale tail sculpture catching metro train in Netherlands are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Trump’s pumpkins, girl freed from rubble, and whale tail saves train
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russia's Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova, Moscow Kremlin Commandant Sergei Udovenko, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Nikolai Makarov, Vice President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, visiting the Museum of Archaeology opened at the Chudov Monastery on Unity Day, Moscow, Russia, November 4© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Voters marking their ballots at First Presbyterian Church on Election Day in Stamford, USA, November 3© AP Photo/Jessica Hill
US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden rallies supporters in the West Oak Lane neighborhood in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, November 3© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump is seen between pumpkins during a campaign rally at Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport in Butler, Pennsylvania, US, October 31© REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Participants holding a banner reading: "EVERY VOTE COUNTS/COUNT EVERY VOTE" at the protest, New York, USA, November 6. Concerned citizens and members of the NYC Protect the Results Coalition, a group formed by over 90 local community organizations gathered at the steps of the New York Public Library for a rally and march to demand that every vote has to be counted before a state can be "called" for a candidate, after Trump's alleged intention to claim a victory before the results are in© Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images
People gathering around a giant leatherback turtle carcass that was found by kindergarten children on a beach in southern Jutland, Denmark, November 3© Ritzau Scanpix/via Reuters
Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, President Alexander van der Bellen and President of Parliament Werner Sobotka laying down wreaths in Vienna, Austria, November 3. Police in the Austrian capital said several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on November 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna. Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
An art installation erected in honour of healthcare workers currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Chisinau, Moldova, October 31© Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Rescue workers, who were trying to reach survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building, surrounding Ayda Gezgin in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir, Turkey, November 3. They pulled the young girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building four days after a strong earthquake hit Turkey and Greece. The girl, Ayda Gezgin, was seen being taken into an ambulance, wrapped in a thermal blanket, amid the sound of cheers and applause from rescue workers© AFAD via AP
An aerial view taken with a drone shows the metro that shot through a stop block at De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse, The Netherlands, November 2. There were no passengers on the metro. The driver could leave the vehicle on his own© EPA-EFE/JEFFREY GROENEWEG
Passers-by admiring storm waves crashing against the embankment, Sochi, Russia, November 2© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
An aerial view of the Prince Vladimir Cathedral in the fog, Saint Petersburg, Russia, November 1© Peter Kovalev/TASS
