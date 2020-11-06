Russia's coronavirus-related mortality is way below spring's rates

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus infection-related mortality rate is 65%-75% below the level observed last spring, virologist Anatoly Altshtein, a professor at the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told the television broadcaster RBC in an interview.

"What we saw last spring was considerably different from what we have now. The lethality [from the coronavirus infection] is down at least by 65%-75%," he said.

According to the latest statistics, over 48 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.2 million deaths have been reported. To date, 1,712,858 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,279,169 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 29,509 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.