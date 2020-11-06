Convicted spy Paul Whlean complains about prison conditions, says brother

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. US national Paul Whelan, who was sentenced to 16 years behind bars in Russia for spying, is complaining about his imprisonment conditions, his brother David Whelan claims.

According to his statement issued Thursday, Paul Whelan "is being woken up in approximately 2 hour intervals all night, every night." "The sleep deprivation did not start when he arrived at the camp but only in the past few weeks," David Whelan added.

On December 28, 2018, former US marine Paul Whelan, who also holds British, Canadian and Irish citizenships, was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in a room of the Metropol Hotel in Moscow while on an alleged spy mission. The FSB opened a criminal case against him on charges of espionage under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code. On June 16, the Moscow City Court found Whelan guilty of spying against Russia and sentenced him to 16 years in prison. Whelan pleaded not guilty dismissing the criminal case as provocation by Russian special services.