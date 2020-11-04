Putin supports idea of calling on countries to protect feelings of religious believers

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. It would be a good idea to call on other UN member states to pass laws protecting the feelings of religious believers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on an initiative put forward during his online meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday.

"We need to think about it. It is indeed a good initiative and I don’t understand how anyone would oppose banning actions that insult the feelings of religious believers," the Russian president said, adding that he would order the Foreign Ministry to consider the matter.

The initiative came from Chairman of the North Caucasus Muslim Coordination Center Ismail Berdiyev, who referred to Russia’s law aimed at protecting the feelings of religious believers.