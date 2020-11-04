Putin highlights challenges to traditional values

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Traditional values are challenged in today’s world as some forces seek to use them in dirty political games, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with religious leaders on Wednesday.

"It is important to understand that the world is going through profound changes. Traditional values are challenged as issues that concern inter-ethnic and inter-religious relations are sometimes subject to speculations and dirty geopolitical games," Putin emphasized.

He pointed out that extremists and radicals sought to take advantage of that, spreading hate and animosity. "As for our country, multi-ethnic and multi-religious harmony is the number one thing that needs constant attention from all government agencies, civil society and the media," Putin added.

He noted that Russia had a long tradition of respect for people of different ethnic and religious backgrounds and that tradition "should be protected, strengthened and promoted." "It’s our responsibility to current and future generations," the head of state concluded.