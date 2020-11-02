Moscow court releases airport official involved in 2014 crash over statute of limitations

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. The Moscow City Court has ruled that Roman Dunayev, the flight operations chief at Vnukovo Airport’s Air Traffic Control Center, be released from serving out his penalty after being convicted in the 2014 case over a plane crash that killed Total CEO Christophe de Margerie, due to the statute of limitations, the court’s press service said in a statement.

"The Moscow City Court hereby overturns the Solntsevsky District Court’s ruling regarding Roman Dunayev and rules that he is to be released from his sentence due to the expiration of the statute of limitation period. The appeals filed by Roman Dunayev and his defense lawyers are rejected," the statement reads.

Overnight into October 21, 2014, a Falcon business jet en route from Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport to Paris hit a snowplow during takeoff, caught fire and crashed on the runway, killing three crew members and one passenger, CEO of the French oil major Total Christophe de Margerie. Apart from Dunayev, airfield service engineer Vladimir Ledenev, snowplow driver Vladimir Martynenko, air traffic controllers Alexander Kruglov and Nadezhda Arkhipova also faced charges under Article 263.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (violation of air traffic and aircraft operation safety rules that caused the death by negligence of two or more persons). Ledenev and Martynenko were sentenced to three years and six months and four years in prison respectively. However, their records were expunged under an amnesty marking the 70th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. Moscow’s Solntsevsky District Court sentenced Kruglov to five years and six months, Dunayev to six years and Arkhipova to five years in a penal colony settlement. Arkhipova was later granted amnesty.