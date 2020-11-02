Russia's coronavirus situation remains tense, health minister says

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council on Monday.

"I would like to point that the coronavirus situation remains tense. The daily number of new cases ranged from 15,000 to 18,000 in the past week," he pointed out.

Coronavirus pandemic

