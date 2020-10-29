No plans to further tighten coronavirus restrictions in Moscow, mayor says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The Moscow authorities don’t plan to introduce additional coronavirus restrictions like in European countries, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Rossiya-1’s Vesti program.

"If we strictly abide by the existing rules, there will be no need to take additional measures. I do hope that we won’t have to introduce tough restrictions like in European countries, namely France and Germany, and some others. At least, the current situation makes it clear that we can avoid it," Sobyanin said.

The Moscow mayor earlier announced preventive measures due to the surging number of coronavirus cases in the capital and an anticipated rise in respiratory infections. In particular, employers were ordered to shift at least 30% of their staff to telecommuting and enforce disease control measures at workplaces. All employees over 65 years of age and those who suffer from chronic diseases listed by the health department were to be transferred to remote work, unless their presence at work was crucial. Besides, Moscow residents over 65 and those with chronic diseases were recommended to self-isolate. On October 19, sixth-11th graders were shifted to remote learning, while first to fifth graders returned to schools.