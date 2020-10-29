COVID-19 situation in Moscow stabilized, Mayor says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Situation with the spread of the coronavirus in the capital has stabilized, the growth dynamics of main indicators has decreased almost ten-fold, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel.

"In the previous weeks, the growth dynamics of the main indicators has slowed down almost ten-fold, And this week we see the figures that do not surpass last week’s values. And this means that there are no sharp dynamics and escalation of this process and it has stabilized. And the most important thing for us now is to retain this level," the Mayor said.