Epidemic situation worsening in tourist destinations, diplomat says

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has urged Russians to approach foreign travel reasonably because the situation with the spread of the coronavirus in tourist destinations may get worse.

"We are proceeding from the fact that the situation in tourist destinations remains rather unstable, this can get worse any moment and we are observing this already in some world regions. We are addressing our citizens again with a request to evaluate thoroughly all circumstances when making a decision on foreign travel and avoid unjustified risks," she said at a briefing on Thursday.

The spokeswoman added that the epidemic situation at a number of foreign resorts traditionally popular with Russian tourists is unfolding following the global tendencies despite the fact that local authorities undertake very active measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.