Putin hopes mass vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 will begin by the end of 2020

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that mass vaccination of Russians against COVID-19 will begin by the end of 2020.

"The vaccine has been delivered to all regions. I hope that we can begin mass vaccination by the end of the year," he said on Thursday during the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".

"Our first partner that has received this vaccine is Belarus," the president added.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named "Sputnik V." Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production. The first batch of the vaccine was sent to Russian regions on September 12.

Post-registration testing of the EpiVacCorona vaccine developed by the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology "Vector" will begin in November-December after the first batch of the vaccine is produced.