Volume of daily COVID-19 testing in Moscow increases by 79% over past 2 months

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The number of daily tests for the presence of the coronavirus in Moscow has surpassed the average volume of testing in Russia more than four times. Over the past two months, this figure has increased by 79%, the official website of the capital directorate of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Wednesday.

"The scope of daily testing over the past two months has increased by 79% and on October 25, 2020, was 687.9 per 100,000 of population which more than 4 times surpasses the average testing figures across the Russian Federation," the statement noted.

The site also reported that over the past three weeks the number of individuals hospitalized daily hasn’t changed. The share of patients in serious and critical condition in the general structure of hospitalizations did not increase. Over half of the hospitalizations are among people over 65 years of age.

"The number of symptomless forms of the disease according to primary operating data increased 1.5 times and made up over half of all the infected which is related to the large-scale testing for the presence of the COVID-19 among population," the agency noted.