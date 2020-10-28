Moscow extends coronavirus measures for month, but decides against more restrictions

Among the restrictions re-imposed until November 29 are self-isolation for Moscow residents older than 65, for those with chronic diseases, and pregnant women. City employees were ordered to transfer 30% of their staff to remote work. Customers have to register with their phone number to enter late-night entertainment venues.

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on Wednesday that the current restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus spike would be extended until late November, adding that there was no need to tighten them, yet "it is premature" to loosen them.

Sobyanin said that the "check-in" system would include the city government’s branches, but did not elaborate how it would operate. Earlier, the city government suggested that registration would be needed to enter trading enterprises, but this is not in question so far.

Until Monday, November 9, remote learning for school students of Grades 6-11 is extended, and the decision to prolong it or cancel could be made at the end of next week.

The control over mask-and glove-wearing requirements will not be weakened.

Better, but not enough

Sobyanin pointed out that the past two weeks could inspire "cautious optimism" and the authorities saw "the first signs of improvement" in the epidemiological situation, as the number of confirmed cases was growing slower than the number of coronavirus tests, while the number of hospitalized Moscow residents had stabilized at the level of 1,200 per day.

More than 5,000 hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, or twice the number compared to a previous month, are available in Moscow, so there is no need in reorganizing regular hospitals, the mayor explained.

The growth rate of new COVID-19 cases has stabilized indeed in Moscow, as only 3,670 new cases were recorded in the city on Wednesday, which is a minimum since October 8, and the number of patients undergoing treatment has increased by only 18.

Nevertheless, the risk of the resurgence in COVID-19 cases cannot be ruled out, Sobyanin admitted, pointing out that the situation would depend on both Moscow residents’ behavior and objective factors, or on how fast herd immunity is being formed and the impact from the neighboring regions.