30% of Russians got flu shots, Deputy Prime Minister says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. About 43.8 mln Russians got flu shots, this is almost a third of the country’s population. However, in some regions the inoculation is conducted in insufficient volumes, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the members of the government on Wednesday.

"To date, 43.8 mln of our citizens have been inoculated, this is 30% of our population. Yet in a number of regions the situation with vaccination is different, it is conducted at insufficient levels, and we also drew attention of the regions to this situation in order to achieve the values which were indicated," she said.