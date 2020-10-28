Over 19% of COVID-19 hospital beds free in Russia,official says

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Over 19% of hospital beds allocated for patients diagnosed with COVID-19 are free in Russia currently. In 16 Russian regions, the hospital beds are 90% occupied, in five regions - over 95% occupied, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said during a session between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

"So far, there are 223,100 COVID-19 beds in the country, including 123,000 beds equipped with oxygen supply and 28,400 beds with artificial lung ventilation machines. As of yesterday morning, 19.1% of the hospital beds were free. The share of free beds that is lower than average is recorded in 46 regions, with the most critical situation recorded in 16 regions where over 90% are occupied and in 5 regions where over 95% are occupied," she said.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 44 mln people across the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, over 1.16 mln have died. To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,935 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.