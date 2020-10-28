Moscow registers lowest number of coronavirus cases since October 8

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Moscow grew by 3,670 in the past twenty-four hours, Moscow Chief Sanitary Doctor Yelena Andreyeva said during an online session of the Moscow legislature on Wednesday.

"As of today, the figure for new infections that will be announced by the anti-coronavirus crisis center will be 3,670 people," she said.

This is the lowest level of new daily coronavirus cases in Moscow since October 8 when 3,323 infections were identified.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 44,285,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 1,172,130 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 32,467,180 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 1,563,976 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,171,301 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 26,935 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.