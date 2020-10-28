Over 300,000 people recover from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, 3,577 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in Moscow, the capital’s deputy mayor Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Wednesday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps rising. In the past day, another 3,577 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection has grown to 300,051," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.