Chinese authorities award medals to more than 730 Korean War volunteers from Hainan

HAIKOU, October 26. /TASS/. The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council and the Central Military Commission on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the opposition to the American invasion during the Korean War (1950-1953), awarded more than 730 Chinese volunteer soldiers from Hainan with commemorative medals, announced the propaganda department of the provincial party committee.

As the local administration clarified, in addition to the veteran soldiers who fought on the front line, home front workers were also awarded: doctors, railroad workers, translators, as well as the Chinese who took part in the preparation of the armistice agreement, including journalists. Moreover, the honorary list includes persons who in 1953-1958 helped the DPRK to restore the economy, which was greatly destroyed as a result of the war.

Medals were also posthumously awarded to those volunteers who did not manage to live to see the ceremony and died after January 1, 2020.

According to official data from Beijing, about 2.4 million people were included in the corps of people's volunteers for the entire period of the war. They provided assistance to the Korean People's Army in battles against South Korean troops and US troops who fought under the UN flag. According to the estimates of the Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs, more than 197,000 Chinese soldiers were killed on the battlefields. After the cessation of hostilities and the conclusion of an armistice, the Korean Peninsula was divided into the DPRK and the Republic of Korea.