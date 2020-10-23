About 200,000 hospital beds prepared in Russia for COVID-19 patients

VERONA /Italy/, October 23. /TASS/. About 200,000 hospital beds have been prepared in Russia for coronavirus patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said via a video link-up at the Eurasian Economic Forum on Friday.

"As of today, about 200,000 hospital beds have been deployed to treat COVID-19 patients," the health minister said.

Therefore, Russia has increased the infectious service’s stock of hospital beds fourfold from 52,000 beds operational before the pandemic, he said.