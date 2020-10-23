About 200,000 hospital beds prepared in Russia for COVID-19 patients

VERONA /Italy/, October 23. /TASS/. About 200,000 hospital beds have been prepared in Russia for coronavirus patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said via a video link-up at the Eurasian Economic Forum on Friday.
"As of today, about 200,000 hospital beds have been deployed to treat COVID-19 patients," the health minister said.
Therefore, Russia has increased the infectious service’s stock of hospital beds fourfold from 52,000 beds operational before the pandemic, he said.
The 13th Eurasian Economic Forum is running in Verona on October 22-23. The forum is traditionally organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Italian non-profit association Conoscere Eurasia.
The forum is being attended by Russian and Italian business leaders, the heads of entrepreneurs’ associations, governors, politicians, experts and also high-placed representatives of foreign countries.