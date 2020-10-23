Up to 30,000 COVID-2019 patients a day may begin to be identified in Russia — experts

Lately, the daily rate of those infected has been growing. On Friday, the anti-coronavirus task force reported 17,340 confirmed cases, which is considerably above the previous record-high registered on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The number of newly-identified cases of COVID-19 in Russia may grow to 30,000 a day, but this is not a reason to feel fear, experts say.

"I said from the outset that the growth will continue. Moscow is stabilizing, while the regions will continue to catch up. There will be more cases," the chief doctor of the medical center Leader of Medicine, Yevgeny Timakov, told TASS on Friday. "There may be 20,000, 25,000 or even 30,000 new cases."

Professor Anatoly Altshtein, of the Gamaleya Center, which developed the vaccine Sputnik V, remarked that 30,000 patients a day might be an exaggeration, but it should not be completely ruled out.

"About 1.5 million people have been infected. That’s 1% of Russia’s population. There will be more," he added.

What measures are necessary

Both specialists agree that no harsh restrictions are required amid the growing disease rates, because they will fail to yield the desired effect.

"Nothing should be closed down. The rates will be growing regardless of that," Timakov said.

Altshtein attributes the significant growth in infection rates not so much to more frequent COVID-19 cases as to better and thorough testing procedures.

"It is always up to the authorities to decide whether to tighten restrictions or not. From the purely medical standpoint there is a reason for that, but then the economy will collapse, while the epidemic will continue anyway," he explained. "There are no reasons for panic. The situation is bad, but I should not say it is awful."