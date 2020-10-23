Moscow hospitalizes 1,240 coronavirus patients in one day

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Moscow identified 5,478 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 1,240 patients of them were hospitalized, the Moscow anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

The agency clarified that 9.2% among the infected are children, 44.4% are people aged between 18 and 45, 30.9% are aged between 46 and 65 and another 10.8% are people aged between 66 and 79. Moreover, 4.7% of the infected people are over 80. All patients as well as the people who were in close contact with them are placed under medical observation.