Moscow created large stock of coronavirus medicine, authorities say

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A large stock of medicine to treat coronavirus patients has been created in Moscow, they are handed out free of charge as prescribed by doctors, the Moscow healthcare department reported Friday via its website.
"In light of media reports that there is a deficit of certain medicine used to treat the coronavirus infection in pharmacies the healthcare department reports that state medical organizations and the pharmacy depot are well stocked with medicine for COVID-19 treatment which are handed out completely free of charge upon a doctor prescription. The organizations have a large stock of antiviral and antibacterial medicine including antibiotics as well as the ones for anticoagulant and antipyretic therapy," the statement reads.