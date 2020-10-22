Pandemic shows importance of role of the state in economy, says Putin

"We just need to determine for ourselves what level of the state's participation in the economy is needed, at what pace, and whether it is necessary, and where to reduce the state's presence. I very often hear that the state is too much involved in the economy. But when situations such as the one we have today with the pandemic, emerge, when we are forced to restrict the activities of enterprises, when the volume of traffic falls, not only of cargo traffic, but also of passenger traffic, when the question is what to do with aviation because passengers do not fly or fly too little. What to do about it? Without state support you can't go anywhere without state support," Putin said.

"Therefore, I repeat once again: there is nothing pure today: neither the market nor the state is pure today, I mean in the economy. But we just have to determine the level of the state's presence in the economy. We need to proceed from how appropriate it is, we cannot act by a template. So far we managed to do this," the head of state said.