Verdict on Russia bitcoin suspect Vinnik’s case expected at least in two weeks

PARIS, October 22. /TASS/. The Paris Correctional Court will pronounce a verdict on the case of Russian bitcoin suspect Alexander Vinnik in two weeks or later, his attorney Frederic Belot told TASS on Wednesday.

"The verdict will come at least in 15 days after Friday’s hearings," he said.

Wednesday’s hearings ended late in the evening because of a three-hour break requested by the prosecutor who objected against hearing a cryptocurrency expert who had previously been heard as a defense witness. The hearings were extended till Friday because of this pause.

"During interrogation, Vinnik gave exhaustive explanations the court had asked," Belot said, adding that Vinnik’s answers "have made the court call in question" charges against his client. "The defense has achieved serious success" today, he added.

Vinnik case

Alexander Vinnik, a Russian IT specialist, was detained while vacationing in Greece on July 25, 2017 at the United States’ request, where he is accused of laundering four to nine billion US dollars through a no longer existent Internet exchange of cryptocurrencies BTC-e. On January 23, he was extradited to France. The final decision was made by Greece’s State Council, or the Supreme Court of Greece. Vinnik’s extradition was also sought by Russia and the United States. The Russian dismissed all the charges brought against him and expressed the readiness to return home.

A Paris court ruled on February 17 to keep the man in custody. On May 12, Paris’ court refused to release Vinnik for medical considerations.