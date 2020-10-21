Organizers of landmark contest dedicated to coronavirus unveil jury members

МOSCOW, October 21. /ТASS/.This distinguished jury is going to consist of Managing Director of Audio Visual Content at Kyodo News Hitoshi Oikawa, Chief of ANSA Desk Picture Stefania Iantaffi, Head of Pictures at PA Martin Keene, head of TASS Photo Information Division Grigory Dukor, Pawel Kopczynski, Photo Editor at Reuters, responsible for the company's work in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as for global sports events. The jury also includes the head of the Photography Division of the Moscow bureau of the Associated Press Alexander Zemlianichenko, special photo correspondent for France Presse in Moscow Mladen Antonov, NOOR photo agency founder Yuri Kozyrev and veteran Canadian photojournalist and photo editor Gary Hershorn.

"I joined the jury because I view this honorable job as a must for any seasoned professional photo journalist. This is a downright practical endeavor. Although judging from my experience at World Press Photo, I can say that it is not easy to work on a jury when there are lots of photos for you to evaluate, you are always afraid of missing something," the department quoted Zemlianichenko as saying.

Kozyrev in his turn noted that there are very few professional contests in Russia, which is why TASS’ initiative matters. "It is important when such a major, high-profile agency like TASS launches an initiative like this. It provides an opportunity to see the works of my colleagues that I was not able to see. And for young photographers the participation and assessment of their work is an important factor which gives them confidence that they are moving in the right direction and are doing their job well," he explained.

About the contest

Joining the contest is free of charge and any photographer working for or teaming up with the media can take part in it. The jury will also select the best snapshot out of all those submitted, and that one will be awarded the "Grand Prize". The individual who took this winning picture will receive $10,000. The winners will be announced on March 11, 2021 — the anniversary of the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic by the World Health Organization.

There are two nominations under the following categories: one for "Single Photo" and the other for "Picture Series". The winners in each category will get a monetary award of $3,000.