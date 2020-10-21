Government, business, citizens are together responsible for fighting pandemic — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, October 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that the state, business and citizens are together responsible for how the country will overcome the pandemic.

"I would like to note again that well orchestrated joint actions of the state, business, public organizations and all citizens, an understanding of the common responsibility for how our country goes through this difficult, tense stage are very important," Putin said at a meeting with members of the board of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, which took place on Wednesday in a videoconference mode.

Putin touched upon the difficult epidemiological situation in the world.

"In Russia and in many other countries, the number of cases of coronavirus is growing, and in a number of states the so-called lockdown has been introduced again, when enterprises and companies suspend their activities or switch to remote work on a mass scale and forced restrictions are imposed on everyday life of people which, of course, also affects the work of entire sectors of the economy," the president said. He noted that in such conditions, special attention is paid to measures taken to smooth out the economic and other consequences of the pandemic.

Putin stressed that the authorities should always focus on protecting the life and health of citizens. "Absolutely, this message is central to all our work during the epidemic," the head of state said. He asked the meeting participants to tell him about measures their companies are implementing to shield employees from the risks of the epidemic.