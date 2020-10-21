High COVID-19 incidence in Russia may remain for several months, expert says

ST. PETERSBURG, October 21. /TASS/. High incidence of the novel coronavirus infection observed today in Russia may persist for several months during the period of epidemic increase in respiratory diseases. This opinion was voiced to TASS on Wednesday by the Director of the Saint Petersburg Pasteur Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Areg Totolian.

He noted that the coronavirus incidence will remain during the epidemic rise in respiratory infections and it is better to be prepared for it psychologically. "Autumn and winter are seasons for acute respiratory viral infections. Vaccines [against the coronavirus] appeared but after they are approved for wide use still a certain time should elapse before we see a definite effect of vaccination. So we, I think, still definitely have several months," the expert explained.

According to him, if the winter is warm and wet, the epidemiological situation may aggravate, while the viruses spread less in freezing weather. At the same time, the scientist does not see the necessity to tighten the existing restrictions.

"We have a wonderful legislation, one simply needs to observe it. If all requirements, of specialists and of administrative bodies, are observed by the citizens, then not only we won’t have any growth, we might attain a decrease," the expert thinks.

According to the latest statistics, about 40.8 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 1.12 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 1,447,335 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 1,096,650 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 24,952 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.