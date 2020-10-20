Media: Hainan to set up smart checkpoints to monitor rainforests

HAIKOU, October 20. /TASS/. In order to better protect rainforests, the southern China province of Hainan is creating a network of universal control points that, through smart technologies, help to effectively combat poaching and quickly eliminate environmental factors, reported the Hainan Daily.

According to the publication, the new monitoring mechanism is designed for both land and airspace. "If someone enters the protected conservation area, thanks to these new technologies, we can immediately track their movement," Luo Fanqiang, an employee of the Hainan National Rainforest Parks Administration, told reporters.

According to the official, infrared thermal cameras installed in the forest take many pictures every day, and also allow to receive high-resolution video materials. These photos and videos are then processed using a smart digital platform that allows them to be analyzed quickly.

"Thus, the smart control checkpoints scattered throughout the forest replace the rangers. In fact, they help maintain the vitality of our island's rainforest in real time," added the official.

According to statistics, since 1988, when Hainan Province was formed, the area of ​​forests covering the island has increased by more than 1.6 times to 21,300 square kilometers. As a result, they already occupy about 62% of its territory. Over the past 30 years, more than 71.5 million people have taken part in the regional "green movement", the participants planted over 300 million trees in the province, according to the authorities.